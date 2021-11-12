Shocking CCTV footage shows a fatal hit-and-run driver’s car taking off as it went over a bridge before he lost control and crashed into a 61-year-old man.

Raihan Ahmed, 20, reached speeds of 53mph in a 20mph zone in a stolen Ford Focus before he crashed into Ghulam Nabi and killed him on 29 August in Birmingham .

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes said: “It is always a difficult decision to release footage from such tragic cases, however this is some of the worse driving I have seen in a long time.”