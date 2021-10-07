A driver and his passenger are being hunted by LAPD after fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run.

Video of the deadly incident captures a suspected stolen Range Rover travelling at high speed through a red light, smashing into two other cars.

The two male suspects exit their damaged vehicle and leave the scene.

Police saying the pair failed to “stop, render aid or identify themselves as required by law.”

The impact killed a woman in her 50s and injured her passenger and the driver of the other car.