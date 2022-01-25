Genocide survivors urge compassion for migrants ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

Genocide survivors, many of whom fled their homelands to escape persecution, have urged Britons to show the same compassion afforded to them to the migrants crossing the English Channel in search of sanctuary.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, survivors have also been sharing their experiences, discussing this year’s theme of “one day”.

The moving story of Martin Stern - and the day Nazi officials walked into his school and took him away to a concentration camp - was told by Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

