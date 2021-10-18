A 28-year-old man was shot dead in a house in Sacramento, California, after he trespassed on to a private property he believed belonged to his father.

The accused, identified as Lennin Elizalde, returned to the residence hours after he was arrested for breaking in at the same property.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on 10 October, when they received a report of “forced entry” at a house in the 7000 block of Gabor Street in Valley Springs.