Police have released images of three men they want to speak to in connection with a violent homophobic attack in Birmingham’s Gay Village.

Rob and Patrick, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, were subjected to homophobic abuse and were assaulted while they were outside Missing Bar in the city.

Patrick was knocked unconscious in the attack and his partner suffered several deep cuts.

Rob told the BBC he had to receive some 16 stitches to his face.

West Midlands Police Detectives said they want to speak to Sohail Khan, 24, Mosin Mahmood, 31 and Ishaaq Ayaz, 21, who are all from Birmingham, in connection with the assault.