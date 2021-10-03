Authorities in Honduras burned more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine on Saturday.

So far this year, 14 tonnes of the drug have been seized from cartels in multiple raids.

The burning, held in front of local media this weekend, was aimed at bolstering President Juan Orlando Hernandez's re-election bid.

"This is the largest burn ever carried out here in the premises of the military police," spokesman Mario Rivera said.

"These drugs reduced to ashes are a direct attack against the criminal organisations [of drug trafficking]," Carlos Morazan of the public prosecutor's office, added.