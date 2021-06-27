A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early on Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person needing hospital treatment.

The blaze broke out at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter at about 2.30am, and was extinguished more than six hours later.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the incident, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

There were no reports of any injuries, although one person who felt unwell was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.