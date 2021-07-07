Hong Kong police on Tuesday displayed air guns, chemicals, helmets, shields and a list of targets, which they said were evidence of a plot to make and plant bombs across the city.

Authorities said they arrested nine people on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity. Six of them are secondary school students. They wanted to plant explosives in tunnels, railways and even rubbish bins on the street, police said.

The arrests come amid a tense time in Hong Kong, a year after China imposed a sweeping new security law on the city and two years after massive pro-democracy protests.