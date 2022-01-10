Families and campaigners joined a 1,200-metre human chain through Kingston upon Thames in a protest against political oppression in Hong Kong.

The demonstration is to condemn the clampdown of press freedom in Hong Kong amid the recent closure of pro-democracy/liberal outlets such as the Apple Daily, Stand News and Citizen News.

Organisers said more than 1,000 people attended the protest through the town centre.

The substantial turnout saw many singing the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong.

