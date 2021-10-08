Scaffolding has collapsed and crumbled off a building in Hong Kong's Happy Valley, dramatic video has shown

In the clip, a huge wall of scaffolding and netting that had covered a building collapses into the street shortly after 10am.

The entire structure engulfs the road below as two vehicles drive past.

Debris continues to shower down, narrowly missing nearby apartment blocks.

So far, at least one has been confirmed dead after being caught up in the incident which trapped two cars.

One woman was pulled from the debris unconscious before being taken to hospital.