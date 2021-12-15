Terrifying footage shows Hong Kong’s fire brigade using an extendable ladder to rescue people from a burning building in a busy shopping district on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay area after a major fire broke out.

At least 13 people were rushed to the hospital, including a woman in her sixties in a semi-conscious condition with breathing difficulties.

No fatalities have been reported so far.

