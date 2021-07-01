Hong Kong citizens bade emotional farewells to their families as they left the city to start a new life in Britain.

The scenes, captured at Hong Kong’s international airport on Wednesday, came one year after China imposed a strict national security law in the city, which broadly bans acts of secession, subversion and foreign collusion.

In response to the law, the UK government enabled five million Hong Kongers to apply for visas allowing them to live, work and study in Britain, and eventually apply to become UK citizens.