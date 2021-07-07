California firefighters airlifted a horse to safety in a dramatic rescue operation after it had got stuck on its back, wedged between pieces of jagged concrete.

Video and images shared by the Orange County Fire Authority on Twitter show rescuers digging out the trapped animal. The sedated horse is then hoisted out of the concrete overhang by a helicopter.

“One of the most technical horse rescues we have performed,” the fire service wrote. “Crews were happy to see the horse they worked so diligently to rescue get up and walk on its own to the horse transport to seek further medical evaluation.”