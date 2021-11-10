The RSPCA have released distressing footage of a pony being whipped multiple times by its owner, who said “it’s gotta learn” a lesson.

John Reid, 31, was filmed hitting his small horse at least 15 times with a pole in a shopping centre car park in Morecambe.

He can be heard saying: “It’s gotta learn” as he whips the animal.

Reid has since pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences and has been banned from keeping animals for five years after the footage led to prosecution following an RSPCA probe.

