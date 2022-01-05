A&E worker says she cries before and after shifts amid Covid pressure

An A&E worker admitted to LBC that she cries before and after shifts as Covid continues to put pressure on NHS workers.

The medical worker called into the Eddie Mair show to speak of the “totally unsustainable” situation at her worplace amid the continued Omicron surge.

She revealed: “‘I come home, I cry. This morning I didn’t want to go. I cried before I went, but I went.”

It comes amid worsening staff shortages across the NHS, as ministers grapple with the safest way to get health staff back into work as quickly as possible.

