A hospital review has been launched after the 25-year-old daughter of the late Lord Michael Young of Dartington died hours after complaining of a severe headache.

Gaia Young was taken to University College London Hospital on 20 July with acute vomiting but was declared brain dead just 16 hours later.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained after the post mortem came back inconclusive – but UCLH has now launched a review into the circumstances as Young's family seek answers as to how her condition deteriorated so quickly.