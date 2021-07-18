Today is the hottest day of the year so far in England and Wales, with both countries recording temperatures higher than 30C - and the heatwave is set to continue into next week.

Highs of 31.6C have been recorded at Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff, according to the Met Office.

Sunday’s scorching temperatures top off a weekend records that saw all four UK nations reach new highs.

Thousands have headed to beaches across the country, including Weston-super-Mare and Brighton, with people seen cooling off on surf boards and inflatables in the sea.