Hounds appear to savage fox to death during prestigious hunt

Shocking footage shows the moment a pack of blood-thirsty hunt hounds appeared to maul a fox to death - before a huntsman tried to run off with its body.

Members of the Warwickshire Hunt were filmed by saboteurs allegedly using their dogs to chase down the animal.

Disturbing footage shows a pack of dogs swarming into a hedge before the person filming the video shouts: “It’s a kill, it’s a kill I think.”

West Midlands Hunt Saboteurs said the prestigious hunt met on the fringe of the Cotswold Hills at the Gloucestershire and Warwickshire border.

