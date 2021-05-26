A man seemed relatively nonplussed after a house collapsed across the street from him in Christchurch, Dorset.

The man was captured on a doorbell camera, walking along the street when the gable end wall fell to the ground, crushing a car in the process.

Seemingly unfazed by this occurrence, he continues on his journey down the road to where we don’t know.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the incident which took place at around midday on Friday, May 21.