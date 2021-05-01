Labour peer blocked from parliamentary debate after falling asleep in House of Lords

A Labour peer was told he could not take part in a parliamentary debate after falling asleep in the House of Lords.

Lord Young of Norwood Green was caught napping on one of the benches in the chamber before standing up to speak on regulations governing genetic modification.

Before he could make his point, government whip Lady Bloomfield intervened to say: “I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister’s speech.”

“He really should not participate in this debate.”

