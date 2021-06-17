The result of the vote on extending Covid restrictions in England was wrongly announced in the Commons, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle revealed on Thursday.

Explaining the embarrassing mix-up, Sir Lindsay said: “I have received a report from the tellers in the aye lobby … [Conservative whip] Maria Caulfield has informed me that the number of aye votes was erroneously reported as 461, rather than 489.

“I will direct the clerk to correct the numbers in the journal accordingly. The ayes were 489, the noes were 60. The ayes have it.”