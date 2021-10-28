You can watch live as Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly briefing with reporters ahead of a key vote on a $1 billion infrastructure bill ahead of Biden’s trip to Europe.

Earlier today, Pelosi reportedly told Democrats not to vote down the bill and “embarrass” the president ahead of his joint trips to the G20 and the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Biden also held a behind-closed-doors meeting with House Democrats as he seeks to get a key piece of legislation passed.

