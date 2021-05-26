The fifth full moon of the year is traditionally known as the flower moon. On this occasion, the full moon is appearing at the perigee, the closest moment in the moon’s orbit of Earth, in what is known as a supermoon, and in some parts of the world, during a lunar eclipse, sometimes referred to as a blood moon.

This rare astronomical event has lead some to call it the ‘super flower blood moon’. People have gathered around the world to witness this special occasion, from Stonehenge in the UK to Hong Kong in China.