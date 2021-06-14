Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle blasts the Prime Minister for announcing today that the June 21st so-called Freedom Day, when all lockdown restrictions would come to an end, was to be postponed by four weeks to the 19th July, to the press instead of following the ministerial code and informing Parliament first. The speaker said that it was ‘entirely unacceptable’ of Boris Johnson to speak with journalists first and called the decision ‘disrespectful’ to elected representatives.