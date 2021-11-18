Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is “total rubbish” that he has let down the North by scrapping the HS2 extension to Leeds and scaling down Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Network Rail Logistics Hub, the Prime Minister said “all sorts of places will benefit” from the change in plans.

More than 20 million Britons will miss out on promised rail improvements after ministers revealed in full their plans to dump or downgrade key projects, including two new rail lines across the north.