Keir Starmer has accused the prime minister of “letting down everyone in the north” after his government announced it was axing a promised high-speed railway between Manchester and Leeds, as well as the eastern leg of the HS2.

Speaking to reporters from a Bradford rail station, the Labour leader accused Boris Johnson of “failing [his] first test of levelling up” and warned the public they “can’t believe a word the prime minister says”.

Mr Johnson has insisted it is “total rubbish” to suggest he has broken pledges made on rail connections.

