Two large basking sharks have been spotted swimming in shallow waters off the Irish coast.

In a clip shared on TikTok by Sandra Hayes, shocked beachgoers can be heard shouting "oh my God" as the sharks pass by, while some continued to splash around in the sea.

Social media users have compared the sighting to a "scene from Jaws".

The pair of basking sharks were spotted in the shallow waters of Keem Bay on County Mayo's Achill Island and while adults can grow up to 26ft in length, they pose no threat to humans, feeding on plankton.