A huge bush fire broke out dangerously close to a busy freeway in California on Sunday afternoon. It has been reported that the blaze, which lit up skies above the road, was sparked by a car fire on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Kern County. Dubbed the ‘Shell Fire’, it has already burnt over 1,200 acres close to the freeway, but no injuries or vehicle damage has been reported as local fire departments battle to contain the blaze.

@TheCryingGame1 via Spectee