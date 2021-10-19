Three people have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Ayr which caused severe damage, with reports saying the blast was heard for miles around.

Residents have been evacuated from part of the Kincaidston area following the incident on Monday evening.

Social media users said they heard the explosion from miles away, while pictures shared online showed at least one house badly damaged with debris lying in the street.

It is understood a number of residents are being given shelter at the nearby Queen Margaret Academy.

