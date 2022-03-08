Huge fire rips through £90 million Beaverbrook golf club in Surrey

A huge fire has ripped through a £90 million golf club in Surrey.

The luxury Beaverbrook estate, located in Leatherhead, is favoured by celebrities and sports stars alike and is one of the most exclusive in the UK.

Harrowing footage, shared by Golf News, shows the clubhouse burning after a fire broke out around 10pm on Monday night.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service reported that the “entirety of the building and its basement” has been damaged, but confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze.

