Two harbour workers are hauled down from the top of a massive crane after a ship collision caused a crane to collapse in a southern Taiwanese port.

A huge 86,000-tonne cargo vessel smashed into the structure, sending it smashing into a neighbouring crane and then into a stack of shipping containers, which toppled over.

The ship was attempting to dock at the port in Kaohsiung when the chaos unfolded on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

One port worker was sent to the hospital with minor arm injuries.