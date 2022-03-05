Box of human heads stolen from medical truck in Denver

A box of human heads was stolen out of a medical truck used to transport body parts for medical research on Thursday morning (3 March) at Denver’s Central Park neighborhood.

According to Denver police, the unusual crime was committed near 23rd Avenue at around 11 a.m. and the suspect is thought to have broken into the box truck and taken a dolly and a box of human remains.

Isaac Fields, a local resident, told Fox 31 Denver: “Pretty shocking. I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know.”