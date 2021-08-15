Hundreds of people marched through Paris to protest against the country’s new coronavirus health passes.

This week, legislation came into force that requires people going to restaurants and cafes, or travelling on trains and planes, to show a QR code proving they have had a vaccine or have recently tested negative for the virus.

Businesses as required to check all customers’ health passes and failure to do so could lead to an enforced temporary closure.

The health pass mandate was put in place to stop a potential fourth wave of infections and help safeguard the country’s economic recovery.