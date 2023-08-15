Suspected human trafficker leaps out car carrying 12 people in Hungary

Hungarian police have shared footage of the moment a suspected human smuggler dived out of the car he was driving in an attempt to evade arrest.

The incident happened on Sunday 13 August, near the city of Szeged.

Police wrote that an “Audi full of passengers swerved in front of them at high speed in a roundabout” before the driver “opened the door, jumped out of the car and ran to the nearby meadow”.

Twelve other people were travelling in the car, all of whom claimed to be Syrian citizens, police said.

As they did not have documents and could not prove their legal stay in Hungary, they were escorted to border control.

The driver was arrested at the scene, and police have initiated criminal proceedings against him for human smuggling.