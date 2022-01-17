Hunt saboteur trampled by horse as group of riders stampede over him

A hunt saboteur has been left seriously injured after being trampled by a horse as a group of riders stampeded over him.

Sam Morley, 37, was told he is lucky to be alive after being mowed down during a hunt in North Shropshire.

He claims around 15 to 20 riders "deliberately" rode towards him in the field in an attempt to "intimidate" the activists.

Mr Morley was hospitalised with a concussion and a swollen temple, also suffering muscular trauma to his neck and upper back during the incident.

