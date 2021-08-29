U.S. President Joe Biden called Hurricane Ida “very dangerous” and urged Americans “to pay attention and be prepared” for the “deadly” storm.

Forecasters warned residents to rush preparations as Ida is expecting to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rain when it hits Louisiana on Sunday.

During a virtual briefing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Joe Biden said “I’m urging the people of the area to pay attention and be prepared. Thank you for everything you’re doing and prepare for this dangerous storm.”