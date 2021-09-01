On the ground footage shows the trail of destruction and debris left by Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle. Louisiana was rocked in the wake of the storm which made landfall on 29 August as a category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. Heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding as more than a million residents are still left without power. The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force shared footage to provide an “on-the-ground look” at its recovery task through Grand Isle. Officials have urged residents who evacuated to avoid re-entering the state until clean-up crews have made more progress.