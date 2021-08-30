Hurricane Ida has flooded parts of Mississippi and Louisiana, leaving a trail of destruction as it continues to move north across the United States.

Floodwater has covered steets and surrounded homes in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region after making landfall as an “extremely dangerous” storm that has been declared as a “major disaster” by President Joe Biden.

One person has been confirmed dead and thousands more have been forced to evacuated from towns and cities.

Hurricane Ida has also knocked out power to all of New Orleans, home to 390,000 people, leaving those who stayed without air conditioning or refrigeration.