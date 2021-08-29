Residents in Louisiana are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ida moves closer to New Orleans with people rushing to secure properties, and many are being evacuated.

The dangerous storm has strengthened to a Category 4 and is heading towards Louisana where it is projected to strike on Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference: “We can sum it up by saying this will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s”.