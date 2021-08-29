The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released footage from their morning mission showing a crew flying into the eye of Hurricane Ida over the Gulf of Mexico.

The Category 4 storm is expected to bring winds of 150mph to Louisiana when it makes landfall on Sunday. This would make the state the first in history to experience hurricanes with winds of over 150mph two years in a row.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned that Hurricane Ida could be the state’s worst direct hit by a hurricane since Last Island Hurricane in 1856.