Al Roker, co-host of NBC’s Today Show, was pummelled by extreme weather in New Orleans during a live report about Hurricane Ida.

Roker managed to continue reporting despite the relentless wind and waves crashing into him.

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in the United States on Sunday bringing 150mph winds to Louisiana.

Officials have warned that Hurricane Ida could cause a life-threatening storm surge and devastating wind damage.

President Joe Biden has urged people in the area “to pay attention and be prepared”.