A handful of volunteers from Arizona have arrived in Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

The Red Cross have sent a team of 20 people across state lines to help in the aftermath of the storm, which President Joe Biden has called a "major disaster".

Following Ida's destruction, hundreds of thousands of people are seeking shelter.

"It's a real mess initially, after the storm hits. So we just need to get in, get our feet on the ground and set up shelters," Mary Reagan, a Red Cross volunteer said of her job.