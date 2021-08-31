President Joe Biden has pledged to support the victims of Hurricane Ida for "as long as it takes".

The storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday with 150mph winds, making the fifth strongest to ever hit the US mainland.

It's believed that one million people across the state will be without power for days and perhaps even weeks in the worst-hit areas.

"We are going to stand with you for as long as it takes for you to recover," Mr Biden said as he met virtually with leaders involved in the response to Ida.