Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has vowed to do “everything” he can to help the state rebuild after seeing the destruction of Hurricane Ida firsthand.

The official posted a video on social media passing through the area of Plaquemines Parish, where he witnessed abandoned and destroyed homes, flooded roads and fallen debris.

“I will do everything I can to help our people get back on their feet and in their homes. It’s time to get to work,” Nungesser captioned the video on social media.

“Stay strong, Louisiana.”