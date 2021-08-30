Hurricane Ida tore off parts of a hospital roof in Louisiana as it left behind a trail of destruction moving northwards through the state.

Footage posted on social media shows the roof of Lady of the Sea General Hospital being blown off as the storm tore through the community of Galliano, located 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

Ida has wreaked havoc across the region, causing flash floods in Mississippi, Tennessee, and New Orleans, where 390,000 homes have been left without power.

The hurricane has a “major disaster” by President Joe Biden.