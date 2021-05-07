A Colorado man who made an emotional plea for the safe return of his missing wife, Suzanne Morphew, has been charged with her murder, almost a year after the 49-year-old’s disappearance. Barry Morphew, 51, was charged with her first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. John Speeze, Chaffee County sheriff, told the media on Wednesday that Morphew’s arrest marked a “major milestone” in the police force’s investigation. Morphew appeared at Chaffee County Court on Thursday.