Watch live as cars stranded on snowy Virginia highway during winter storm

Drivers have been left stranded on Interstate 95 in eastern Virginia for almost 24 hours after a winter storm and freezing temperatures forced a stretch of the road to close.

Vehicles are stuck in the Fredericksburg area, between Richmond and Washington DC, partly because of disabled lorries blocking the way in snowy and icy conditions.

Downed trees have also blocked a number of other, smaller roads in the region.

Live footage from above the I-95 shows the pile-up of cars and trucks, with some drivers now walking around the road on-foot.

