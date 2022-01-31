Ian Blackford was ejected from the House of Commons by speaker Lindsay Hoyle after refusing to withdraw a comment suggesting Boris Johnson had “misled the house”.

The SNP leader hit out at the prime minister, calling for him to resign while repeatedly suggesting the PM had “lied and mislead the house” and saying he “cannot be trusted to tell the truth”.

Mr Hoyle offered Mr Blackford a number of opportunities to withdraw his remarks but eventually ordered him to leave the Commons.

