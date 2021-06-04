An interview featuring Ian McKellen has resurfaced online, in which he says he will campaign against Section 28 until the “dangerous” law is repealed. The BBC Archive clip, shared during Pride Month, sees the actor speak to the late Sir Terry Wogan about the legislation, which said councils should not “intentionally promote homosexuality”.

“For a government to begin to pick out one of [society’s] minorities and suggest that they are in some way inferior, to spread suspicion and therefore fear, I think is a dangerous thing for the community as a whole,” he said.