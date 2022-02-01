This distressing 999 call made by a husband who is accused of murdering his wife has been played in court as their two sons sat in the public gallery.

61-year-old Ian Stewart is accused of killing Diane Stewart at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, in 2010.

Her cause of death was recorded at the time as Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy.

Police investigated the case after a jury found Stewart guilty in 2017 of murdering children’s author Helen Bailey the year before.

